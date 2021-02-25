babies

California firefighter helps deliver his baby on side of road

A California firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of the road.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Welcome to the world! A California firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on Wednesday.

Contra Costa County firefighter Karl Taugher and his wife were on the way to the hospital, but the baby couldn't wait.

Karl put his skills to use, helping deliver her on the side of the road.

RELATED: Wisconsin mother meets baby 3 months after delivery during COVID-19 coma

The firefighter said his wife is really the one who did all the work.

After delivering the baby, Karl called for firefighters and medics to assist with getting his wife and baby to the hospital.

The baby came so fast, mom and dad haven't even picked out a name for her yet.

RELATED: Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Hill knew she would be pregnant during her bar exam, but she wasn't expecting a huge curveball in timing due to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniababy deliverybirthbabiespregnancyfirefightersfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABIES
Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic, hospital finds
It's a boy! NYC's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital
NYC's most popular baby names in 2019
Couple welcomes 3 babies to world during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
2 dead in crash on Saw Mill River Parkway
Concern over new COVID variant found in NYC area
NYC Pride announces theme for 2021
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
NYPD's top-ranking uniformed officer to retire
NYC no longer 'anarchist jurisdiction' after Biden revokes order
Show More
Newark officers heroically prevent man from taking his own life
NYC middle schools resume in-person learning
78-year-old woman found dead with slash wound in NYC
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
'Call 911:' Pa. assault victim puts sign for help in window
More TOP STORIES News