Twins born in New Jersey hospital have birthdays in two different years

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eve and Billy Humphrey of Merchantville, New Jersey, were caught off guard when they found out they were expecting twin boys.

"The doctor was like, 'Well, there's two heartbeats,' and I was like, 'Let me see. I don't believe you,'" said Eve. "And I was in shock."

They were due at the end of January, but Eve's water broke on New Year's Eve - which also happens to be Billy's birthday.

He wondered if he would share his birthday with his sons.

"I'm like - what a great birthday gift," he said. "I get two boys on my birthday. We came in early enough on that day that I was thinking, 'OK, maybe this is going to happen?'"

Twin brothers Ezekial (left) and Ezra (right). Courtesy: Virtua Health

The couple arrived at Virtua Voorhees Hospital with plenty of time to spare.

Baby A, now named Ezra, was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year's Eve, weighing in at 6 lbs. even.

"Once he was born you know, thinking of the tax write-off, I was like, 'Maybe we can get another tax write-off!'" said Eve with a laugh.

But little brother had other plans.

"I was still pushing when everyone's doing the countdown and we just all said, 'Happy New Year' in the middle of me trying to push out Baby B," said Eve.

Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 4 lbs., 15 oz.

Twin brothers, born on different days, in different years.

Pictured: Mom Eve and Dad Billy hold their New Year's babies. Courtesy: Virtual Health

"I just know they're going to be world changers. And they couldn't share the same day, right? They needed their own spotlight," said Billy.

"Seeing them in person and seeing their faces - they're so cute. I'm so glad they're healthy," said Eve.

As if there's not enough celebrating already, the twins have an older brother, Hezekiah, who will turn three on January 3.

