24-year-old man from the Bronx is missing

Eyewitness News
Friday, June 23, 2023 12:49AM
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

William Williams, 24, was last seen at his residence at 1196 Nelson Avenue in the Bronx around 2:30 p.m.

According to police sources, he has schizophrenia.

Williams was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers. He was carrying a navy blue book bag.

This photo of Williams was provided by the NYPD.

He is 6'1 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Williams's whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
