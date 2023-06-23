24-year-old man from the Bronx is missing

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

William Williams, 24, was last seen at his residence at 1196 Nelson Avenue in the Bronx around 2:30 p.m.

According to police sources, he has schizophrenia.

Williams was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers. He was carrying a navy blue book bag.

This photo of Williams was provided by the NYPD.

He is 6'1 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Williams's whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers.

ALSO READ | Police seek man who fatally stabbed couple's dog in Central Park

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.