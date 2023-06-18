Couple forced to euthanize pet after dog stabbed by suspect in Central Park

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a couple's dog in Central Park.

Officials say a man and woman were walking their two dogs, a german shepherd-pit bull mix and a chihuahua, near East 106th Street and East Drive.

They encountered an unidentified man with three unleashed dogs. The dogs got into some kind of dispute which led to the owners getting into an argument, authorities said.

Police say the suspect pulled out a switch blade and stabbed the couple's german shepherd pit bull, Eli.

Eli was then taken to an animal clinic where he had to be euthanized, officials said.

The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange shirt, orange hat and blue jeans. Officials say he fled the scene after the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

