Search underway for man missing in Hudson River

First responders are searching for a 20-year-old man in the Hudson River.The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday near West 11th Street and the West Side Highway.Police say the man went into the water to retrieve property and three others went in after him to rescue him.Those three people were eventually rescued by FDNY Marine One, but the 20-year-old man is still missing.Few other details were released.