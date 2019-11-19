Person of interest in New Jersey woman's disappearance gets bail in child porn case

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A person of interest in the case of a missing New Jersey woman who was arrested on child pornography charges is to be released on bail.

John Ozbilgen, 29, who previously dated 25-year-old Stephanie Parze, is charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

He was arrested at his Freehold Township home on Friday.

The case is such that bail is generally granted, and as Ozbilgen is not facing charges in connection to Parze's disappearance, the judge said he would only consider the current circumstances.

Search underway on Staten Island in connection to disappearance of Stephanie Parze

Ozbilgen's attorney said his client doesn't know how the pornography ended up on his phone.

Parze, of Freehold, was last seen around 10 p.m. October 30 after she spent a night out with family to see a psychic in New Brunswick.

