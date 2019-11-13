Search underway on Staten Island in connection to disappearance of Stephanie Parze

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Authorities are conducting a search on Staten Island in connection to a missing woman from New Jersey.

Stephanie Parze, 25, was last seen Oct. 30 after she spent a night out with family to see a psychic.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they were searching near Long Pond Park.

Just last week, a man believed to be a person of interest in her disappearance was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Her parents say Stephanie is a very independent person. She also is petite in size, standing 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 115 pounds.

Missing posters were put up around the town of Freehold and her family is standing by to get any word on the woman's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

