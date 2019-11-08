Person of interest in case of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze being questioned: Sources

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sources tell Eyewitness News a person of interest in the case of a missing New Jersey woman is being held on child pornography charges.

John Ozbilgen, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Friday.

Sources say Ozbligen is a person of interest in 25-year-old Stephanie Parze's disappearance.

He is currently being held while officials continue to investigate after Parze went missing.

Parze, of Freehold, was last seen around 10 p.m. Oct. 30 after she spent a night out with family to see a psychic in New Brunswick.

