FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sources tell Eyewitness News a person of interest in the case of a missing New Jersey woman is being held on child pornography charges.
John Ozbilgen, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Friday.
Sources say Ozbligen is a person of interest in 25-year-old Stephanie Parze's disappearance.
He is currently being held while officials continue to investigate after Parze went missing.
Parze, of Freehold, was last seen around 10 p.m. Oct. 30 after she spent a night out with family to see a psychic in New Brunswick.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Person of interest in case of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze being questioned: Sources
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News