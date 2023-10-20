NYPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen going into East River: police

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 13-year-old who was last seen going into the East River, according to witnesses.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. at East River Park at E. 6th Street in the East Village.

Police say the teen was last seen going into the water and has not returned.

NYPD's Harbor Unit, Aviation and ESU are attempting to locate the teen.

No further details have been revealed so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

