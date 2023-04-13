Mitch McConnell health: Minority leader will return to Senate Monday after fall

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said. Kristin Thorne has the story.

WASHINGTON -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will return to the Senate on Monday following an absence as he recovered from a fall, the Kentucky Republican said Thursday.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people," he tweeted.

McConnell was hospitalized last month after he tripped and fell at a dinner event in Washington, DC. He was treated for a concussion and a rib fracture before being released to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

At the time, a McConnell aide told CNN, "it is very common to undergo physical therapy to regain strength after a hospital stay."

McConnell, who is 81 years old, left the physical therapy facility on March 25. In a statement, the Senate GOP leader said that, following advice from his physical therapists, he would "spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home."

Earlier this year, McConnell became the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

SEE MORE: Sen. Mitch McConnell released from physical therapy rehab after fall

During his absence, Senate Republicans who spoke with the McConnell said he was itching to get back to the chamber. The No. 2 Senate Republican, Minority Whip John Thune, noted that he was "anxious" to return, and Texas Sen. John Cornyn told reporters that McConnell was "chomping at the bit" to come back to the Capitol.

This was not McConnell's first fall. Several years ago, he fractured his shoulder in a fall at his home in Kentucky.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.