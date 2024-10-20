Tiempo 10/20/24: Shedding a light on New York City's street vendors and the fight to get a license

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility completed a historic journey for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The team hit the streets and walked from Washington D.C. to New York City, a journey of over 240 miles. We'll speak with the group's president and CEO about the organization's mission.

But first: proposed legislation is trying to help city vendors obtain a license.

The NYC Street Vendor Project recently took party in a documentary that sheds light on the city's vendors and their plight to get a license. Some vendors have been waiting for more than 10 years for a permit.

Recently, there's been an effort by city leaders to overhaul the longstanding street vending rules. The most sweeping change would remove a decades-old cap on the city's highly coveted and restricted vendor permits and licenses.

Joining our program is Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez, the deputy director of the Street Vendor Project.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

