Mold, bugs and roaches: Residents could be forced out of New Jersey public housing building

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An apartment building in Newark is so moldy and bug-infested that the city of Newark could rule it unfit for human habitation.

William Willis is raising two young sons in the Stratford Place public housing building. He says his children sleep in a cold bedroom among mice.

But his family and the other residents may not be there for long. A judge may force them out Thursday because the conditions in the building are so bad.

Despite problems like holes in the wall, stairs falling apart, exposed wires and missing smoke detectors, the company that owns the building simply chose to paint the wall of a hallway on Wednesday.

But these problems can't be painted over.

The city of Newark released the following statement:

"Inspectors found numerous violations, including rodents, roaches, mold, broken emergency doors, a broken elevator and non-working smoke detectors. The city filed charges against the landlord and if they are found guilty they will be required to close the building and move the tenants at their expense."

The landlord could not be reached for comment.

