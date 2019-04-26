Mother, 2-year-old son hit by cab in Queens hit and run

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 2-year-old boy and his mother were struck by a taxi that fled the scene in Queens Wednesday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Ramanpreet Singh was operating a 2010 Ford Escape when he hit the woman and her toddler at the intersection of 28th Street and Queens Plaza South in Long Island City just after 10:40 a.m.

The victims, Patricia Castillo and her son Mason, were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The child suffered a fractured skull, a broken hip and a broken leg. He is undergoing a second surgery Friday.

Authorities say Singh fled the scene, and detectives linked his taxi to the crime.

He was arrested at his Queens home Friday morning.

Singh is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care resulting in a serious injury.

He just received his TLC license on March 11. His father reportedly owns the taxi he was driving.

