Mother arrested after allegedly hiding drugs in child's backpack

CONROE, Texas -- Deputies in Texas say a mother was arrested in a school drop-off line after she hid drugs inside her child's backpack.

The sheriff's office said Lexi Royse is facing multiple charges after she sent her child into the school so deputies wouldn't find her marijuana stash.

Deputies had attempted to stop Royse in a school zone for an unknown traffic violation. She finally stopped in the drop-off line.

Royse was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, and for having drugs in a drug free zone.

