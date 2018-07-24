Officials: Mom killed in New Jersey house collapse died shielding 16-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A woman killed in a New Jersey house collapse died while shielding her youngest daughter as the structure came down, authorities said.

The collapse occurred around 6:50 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of South Broad Street, near Joseph Street, in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

The fatality was identified as 38-year-old Tika Justice. Her daughters, ages 16 and 20, survived and are now hospitalized.

Justice was found on top of her teenage daughter, officials said, while the 20-year-old was found chest-deep in debris when first responders arrived.

James Feig was the first one at the scene.

"I rode up to it, went back behind the billboard, and there was a lady buried in the rubble," Feig said. "She had the phone in her hand. She was talking to dispatch."

Feig said they tried to call out to others who were trapped.

"No response, so they either couldn't hear us or were unconscious," he said. "Soon as I saw the fire truck come up the road, I told her, 'Here comes the fire truck. Hold on.' It brought tears to my eyes."

Feig stayed at the scene and attempted to comfort the 20-year-old woman who was partially buried until first reponders could dig her out.

"She was doing well, and that's what you want to see," witness Casey Teuchert said. "And I was just so happy at that point just to see somebody come out of there."

PSEG was on scene to shut off gas lines, which is standard procedure for these types of incidents.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined at this time and remains under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapseSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Recording released of discussion between Trump and Cohen
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News