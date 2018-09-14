BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --Officials say the mother of an MS-13 victim who has become an activist following her daughter's murder was struck and killed by a vehicle at her daughter's memorial site.
Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of Kayla Cuevas, was fatally struck Friday, according to Rep. Peter King's office. The incident happened on Stahley Street just after 4 p.m.
Rodriguez was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.
King's office had been working closely with Rodriguez ever since the 2016 murder of her daughter and her daughter's friend. The murder of Cuevas, 16, and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens, shocked the community.
The girls are not believed to have been specifically targeted for retribution, but rather crimes of opportunity related to ongoing gang disputes at the high school.
Rodriguez appealed to members of Congress in 2017 to take action to combat gang violence on Long Island.
She also met with President Trump and attended the State of the Union address last January.
This is so terribly sad. Evelyn Rodriguez was a woman dedicated to fighting for safer streets, after her daughter’s murder, at the hands of MS13. And her death is just one day after the 2-year anniversary of her daughter’s murder. https://t.co/LyxHnVk3e4— Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) September 14, 2018
