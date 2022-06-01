Health & Fitness

2 more suspected cases of monkeypox in New York City

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

What to know after monkeypox case confirmed in US

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two more people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus in New York City, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

These would be the second and third cases in the city. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene investigated its first possible case of monkeypox in the area late last month.

The New York City Department of Health said they are conducting contact tracing and monitoring and will refer people for care if necessary.

"Monkeypox is rare in New York City but we can prevent the spread. Any New Yorker who feels sick should stay home and contact their provider if they notice sores or lesions," the NYC Health Department said.

Authorities also investigated potential infections in the Montreal area, while Massachusetts officials are investigating whether a monkeypox infection in the state is linked to U.K. outbreaks.

RELATED | What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.


Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.

The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.

Worldwide, it is deadly in 3 & to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.



This is the largest outbreak outside of Africa, and if follows a confirmed case in Massachusetts.

The virus is endemic in Central and West Africa and is rarely seen outside of the continent.

Usually, the cases are related to travel, but many of the recent cases in Europe in North America are in people without recent travel, meaning the virus is spreading locally.

Still, doctors say there is no need to worry, but instead urged residents to be aware.

"It's primarily spread by very close contact," epidemiologist Dr. Jay Varma said. "It can be spread through the air, but unlike COVID, which can spread over a long range and hang around in the air for a long time, we don't believe that is true with this virus."

Health officials are contact tracing in hopes of limiting the spread.

RELATED | 1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts, health officials confirm
EMBED More News Videos

A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycdcillnessmonkey
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New York suspends gas tax for rest of year starting today
Attacker waited for victim before raping and robbing her in Bronx
$8/gallon: Los Angeles station charges eye-popping gas prices
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Shesterkin leads Rangers vs. 2-time defending champion Lightning
Hochul, Democrats introduce gun reform bills in wake of mass shootings
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Show More
Body of 35-year-old man found in NYC apartment
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
2 MTA Heroes reunite father and son separated on subway
Emergency workers to be honored during FDNY's Medal Day
AccuWeather: Cooler Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News