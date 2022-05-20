Possible monkeypox case linked to patient at New York City hospital

This is the last thing we want to hear, many of us suffering from 2020 PTSD.
But monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID. It requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.
The symptoms include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.
Worldwide it is deadly in 3 to 6% of cases.
The death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.
This is the largest outbreak outside of Africa.
One of the suspected cases here at Bellevue Hospital.
This follows a confirmed case in Massachusetts.
The virus is endemic in Central and West Africa and is rarely seen outside of the continent.
Usually, the cases are related to travel, but many of the recent cases in Europe in North America are in people without recent travel, meaning the virus is spreading locally.
Still, doctors say there is no need to worry, but instead be aware.
"It's primarily spread by very close contact. It can be spread through the air but unlike COVID which can spread over a long-range and hang around in the air for a long time, we don't believe that is true with this virus," said Dr. Jay Varma, an epidemiologist.
Health officials are contact tracing in hopes of limiting the spread.
RELATED | 1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts, health officials confirm
ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip