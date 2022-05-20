Health & Fitness

Possible monkeypox case linked to patient at New York City hospital

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Health officials investigate possible case of monkeypox in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is investigating a possible monkeypox case.

This is the last thing we want to hear, many of us suffering from 2020 PTSD.

But monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID. It requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.

The symptoms include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.

Worldwide it is deadly in 3 to 6% of cases.

The death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.

This is the largest outbreak outside of Africa.

One of the suspected cases here at Bellevue Hospital.

This follows a confirmed case in Massachusetts.

The virus is endemic in Central and West Africa and is rarely seen outside of the continent.

Usually, the cases are related to travel, but many of the recent cases in Europe in North America are in people without recent travel, meaning the virus is spreading locally.

Still, doctors say there is no need to worry, but instead be aware.



"It's primarily spread by very close contact. It can be spread through the air but unlike COVID which can spread over a long-range and hang around in the air for a long time, we don't believe that is true with this virus," said Dr. Jay Varma, an epidemiologist.

Health officials are contact tracing in hopes of limiting the spread.

RELATED | 1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts, health officials confirm
EMBED More News Videos

A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.



ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
EMBED More News Videos

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycdcillnessmonkey
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Hochul talks gun violence, racism after Buffalo shooting
Exclusive: Friend lends hand after fruit vendor attacked at NYC park
Small town girl's journey from cheerleader to sex-trafficked 'hostage'
AccuWeather: Warm west
NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard
14-year-old ID'd as person of interest in death of Kyahara Tay
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
Show More
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Dave Chappelle attacker now charged in December attempted murder case
1 killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
529 Plans - How they can help you save/pay for college
More TOP STORIES News