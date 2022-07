New York City's monkeypox vaccination website crashes as cases continue to rise

EMBED >More News Videos Two relatives visiting from Colombia died when their boat overturned on Manhattan's West Side. Derick Waller reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the second time in less than a week Tuesday, New York City's website for scheduling monkeypox vaccinations crashed.The city said the traffic was overwhelming - and further proof that demand for the shots remains high.On Tuesday, the city released 1,250 appointment time slots at its clinics in Chelsea, Harlem and Corona, Queens.Another 1,250 were being set aside for direct referrals from doctors of high-risk patients.And monkeypox vaccine clinics are opening this week in Suffolk County as well , including one in Cherry Grove, Fire Island and another in the Fire Island Pines.14,500 more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected in the city later this week from the federal government.Outside the city, the state is expecting 5,400 additional doses, with vials to be distributed to Westchester, Saratoga, Nassau and Suffolk counties.All this comes as the CDC reports 288 confirmed cases of the disease in New York State.The breakdown includes 267 cases in New York City; 11 in Westchester County; 4 in Suffolk County; and 1 each in Nassau, Sullivan, Chemung, Rockland, Erie and St. Lawrence counties.To book an appointment in the city, visit nyc.gov/health/monkeypox If you want updates on the vaccine texted directly to you, you can text "monkeypox" to 692692.In Suffolk County, anyone who is considered high risk can make an appointment to get vaccinated through the county's website