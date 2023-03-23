Shelter in place issued at Monmouth University due to possible armed suspect

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A shelter in place has been issued at Monmouth University due to a possible armed suspect at the school.
The alert was issued on Wednesday night.
Students and faculty have been advised to shelter in place and await further instructions.
No further details have been given.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
