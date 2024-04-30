Man fatally shot in head, 17-year-old teen hit in stomach in separate Bronx shootings

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA building in the Bronx on Monday night.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call around 6:50 p.m. of a person shot in front of 2791 Dewey Avenue in Throggs Neck. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders transported the victim to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are now trying to figure out the motive of the shooting.

Later on Monday night, police responded to another shooting, this one inside Crotona Park in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

According to police, officers responded to 1571 Fulton Avenue around 8:50 p.m. and found a 17-year-old teen shot in the stomach.

The 17-year-old was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center and is expected to survive.

There are no currently arrests and the investigations remain ongoing in both shootings.

