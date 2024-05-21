Chita Rivera Awards pays heartfelt tribute to late Broadway legend during first show since her death

GREENWHICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Chita Rivera Awards paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Broadway legend they're named for Monday during the first ceremony since her death.

The awards show night was rebranded as the Chita Rivera Awards in 2016 and she participated in it until she died.

The awards honor the best of dance and choreography on Broadway, off-Broadway, and film and the event is a fundraiser for dance scholarships.

"It continues her legacy and her love of dance, of choreography," Rivera's Daughter, Lisa Mordente, said.

The show, held at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, included tribute performances to Rivera from "Chicago", "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "West Side Story," all shows she performed in.

The legendary singer, dancer and actress died in January in New York City at the age of 91.

She was a ten-time Tony Award nominee, winning twice, and an icon in the Hispanic community.

EYEWITNESS NEWS VAULT: Chita Rivera talks Broadway, West Side Story

Broadway legend, Chita Rivera, recently sat down with WABC-TV for an exclusive interview inside the historic Winter Garden Theatre, where she played Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story.

