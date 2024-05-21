Extra Time: Police continue search of home of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer; tick season tips

In this edition of Extra Time, we discuss the latest developments in the Trump hush money trial, Darla Miles has new details on the Gilgo Beach murders investigation, big box stores like Target slash prices as inflation continues to impact American wallets and a rundown of what you need to know about tick season in an interview with Columbia University professor Maria Diuk-Wass.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we discuss the latest developments in the Trump hush money trial, Darla Miles has new details on the Gilgo Beach murders investigation, big box stores like Target slash prices as inflation continues to impact American wallets and a rundown of what you need to know about tick season in an interview with Columbia University professor Maria Diuk-Wass.

It was a chaotic day inside the courtroom of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial. Michael Cohen gave his final day of testimony on the witness stand. It was a continued effort by the defense to paint him as unreliable but ruckus ensued when Bob Costello, Cohen's former lawyer and witness for the defense, was called to testify. A heated back and forth between Judge Merchan and Costello led to the lawyer being admonished. The courtroom was eventually cleared at Merchan's request before the trial continued.

Once back on the stand, Costello testified that, according to Cohen, Trump was unaware of any payments made to Stormy Daniels. Defense lawyers again argued that the case should be dismissed due to Cohen's lack of credibility.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Gilgo Beach murders investigations

New police activity at the home of suspected serial killer Rex Huerman has once again sparked interest in the Gilgo Beach murders. Details about the latest search of Huerman's home are sparse but officials say they are investigating both charged and uncharged crimes. His 26-year-old daughter was home at the time the Gilgo Beach murders task forced arrived for another round of searching.

"New information comes in and as that new information comes in, it becomes necessary to take additional steps," Ray Tierney, Suffolk County district attorney, said.

Huerman, so far, has been charged with killing four of the ten of the Gilgo victims.

What you need to know about tick season

Columbia University professor Maria Diuk-Wasser joined the show to provide some key information about tick season. The interview comes as we enter peak tick season. Diuk-Wasser has the 2024 tick forecast, information on how lyme disease spreads and tips to stay safe.

----------

