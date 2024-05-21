1-year-old in critical condition after cars collide in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (WABC) -- Two drivers are in police custody after crash left a 1-year-old in critical condition.

The incident happened in the Brownsville section at Mother Gatson Blvd and Dumont Ave around 7 pm.

Police say the child was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, while the other was taken in for driving with a suspended license.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.