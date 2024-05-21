1-year-old in critical condition after cars collide in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (WABC) -- Two drivers are in police custody after crash left a 1-year-old in critical condition.
The incident happened in the Brownsville section at Mother Gatson Blvd and Dumont Ave around 7 pm.
Police say the child was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the crash.
The child was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, while the other was taken in for driving with a suspended license.
