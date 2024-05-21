Queens liquor store jacking attempt turns violent, suspect shot in abdomen, in critical condition

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition and another is in police custody after a jacking attempt at a Queens liquor store turned violent.

Police say two men entered Franja Wines & Liquors in the Ridgewood section around 7:45 pm.

The pair attempted to steal alcohol but were asked to leave.

Once they returned to the store, a store clerk was assaulted.

That's when one of the men, a 20-year-old, was shot in the abdomen. He was eventually taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The other man fled the scene but was caught a short time later on Putnam Ave.