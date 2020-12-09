space

Vice President Mike Pence set to reveal 18 NASA astronauts for new moon missions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- A return to the moon is in sight as Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled today to reveal who's going back in a few years, according to the technology website Ars Technica.

The website reports that a group of 18 astronauts will be revealed as part of the Artemis program, roughly more than a third of the entire NASA Astronaut Corps.

Artemis is a $28 billion plan to send the first woman to the moon by 2024.

While 18 are expected to be named to the program, the announcement doesn't mean all of them will eventually land on the lunar surface. Wednesday's revelation will not be crew assignments for the mission, which are typically handled by the Houston-based chief of the Astronaut Office and the Flight Operations Directorate, according to Ars Technica Senior Space Editor Eric Berger.

Pence is scheduled to make the announcement at today's meeting of the National Space Council at Cape Canaveral.

The trip would mark the first time humans would land on the moon since 1972, and would be the third Artemis mission.

Artemis I is expected to launch in 2021 with two test flights around the moon without astronauts. Artemis II will launch in 2023 with astronauts on board, and Artemis III will bring astronauts back to the moon's surface in 2024.

The Apollo 11 crew successfully landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.

