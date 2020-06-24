More than a dozen arrested in separate fireworks busts across New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were arrested in separate fireworks busts across New York City as part of a new crackdown.

Two men in Staten Island were arrested on Tuesday as part of the crackdown.


The FDNY posted pictures of the $6,000 worth of fireworks fire marshals found in the suspects' car.
Matthew King, 35, and Rayval Singh, 22, will face charges of reckless endangerment and the unlawful dealing of fireworks.

Fire marshals were conducting surveillance near the Goethals Bridge to try to intercept illegal fireworks being brought into the city.

Also, Deputy Sheriff Fireworks Task Force Officers arrest two people in Canarsie, Brooklyn, for unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks valued at more than $2,000 that were trafficked from Pennsylvania.

In the Bronx, officials say two more people were arrested after being caught selling fireworks out of their vehicle last week.

Police released a photo of the fireworks they seized.




A buyer was also summonsed. The fireworks were confiscated, and the vehicle was seized for forfeiture.



Another bust in the Bronx on Wednesday led to the arrests of 12 more people and the confiscation of two rifles and a handgun.


FDNY Fire Marshals also arrested Jeffrey Andrew Lee, 25, for possession of approximately $2,500 worth of illegal fireworks. Lee was arrested in Manhattan by Fire Marshals investigating and conducting surveillance regarding illegal fireworks in our city. He is charged with reckless endangerment and the unlawful dealing of fireworks.



And not far from the city in Yonkers, cops busted a 34-year-old man for selling illegal fireworks from the trunk of his car. Police found 28 cases of fireworks valuing about $10,000.
