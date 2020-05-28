reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: One of Morey's Piers in Wildwood will remain closed

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is some unwelcome news for a community on the Jersey shore.

One of the popular Morey's Piers in Wildwood will be closed for the summer.

The exact pier that will remain closed has yet to be decided.

Reports say it is also likely Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club will remain closed for the 2020 season.

No opening date has been announced for the rest of the complex.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES

New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Owners of NJ gym that reopened early sue state
More guidance expected on reopening NJ churches, graduations
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
7th testing site opens in Newark, testing free for all residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
NYC tanning salon to reopen today, defying guidelines
New legislation would give NYC restaurants more room to serve outside
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity, spotty showers
Owners of NJ gym that reopened early sue state
More guidance expected on reopening NJ churches, graduations
Show More
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
Cheers for teen released from SI hospital after MIS-C battle
Stabbing caught on camera in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Bronx borough president hosts grocery giveaway
George Floyd's death draws comparisons to Eric Garner case
More TOP STORIES News