Mosque thief targets worshippers while they pray in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Thief targets praying Muslims in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a brazen thief who stole wallets from worshippers at two mosques in Queens.

Video shows the suspect rifling through coats as men pray nearby.

One of these robberies, at the Masjid Al Taufiq Mosque on Forley Street, happened on April 3. The thief got away with $80 cash plus credit cards.

At least one of the victim's credit cards was used to purchase Metrocards, lottery tickets, and food, investigators say.



The other robbery happened in February at the Jackson Heights Islamic Center Mosque.

In that case the thief stole a wallet containing $1,200 in cash and multiple credit and debit cards.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.



Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

RELATED | New Yorkers, NYPD react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds took the streets in New York City in reaction to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict -- both to celebrate and call for further action.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensjackson heightstheftnypdrobberycrimestoppersmosquecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger
Jersey City's flip-flop on in-person learning sparks protest
Times Square Subway Station bomber set to be sentenced
Biden to announce US will aim to cut carbon emissions by as much as 52% by 2030
Arts initiative brings color-filled galleries to NYC storefronts
After boy's shooting, NJ community steps up to help family
Woman shot in head, killed while standing at intersection
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: Rate of vaccinations slowing down in US, CDC says
Video shows group violently rob people at Bronx McDonald's
AccuWeather: Windy and much cooler
NY high school senior accepted to 5 Ivy League schools
Son vows to carry on dad's legacy after tragic death
More TOP STORIES News