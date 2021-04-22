Mosque thief targets worshippers while they pray in NYC

Video shows the suspect rifling through coats as men pray nearby.
One of these robberies, at the Masjid Al Taufiq Mosque on Forley Street, happened on April 3. The thief got away with $80 cash plus credit cards.
At least one of the victim's credit cards was used to purchase Metrocards, lottery tickets, and food, investigators say.
The other robbery happened in February at the Jackson Heights Islamic Center Mosque.
In that case the thief stole a wallet containing $1,200 in cash and multiple credit and debit cards.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
