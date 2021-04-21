New Yorkers, NYPD react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd's death

On Tuesday, the former Minneapolis officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck.
Protesters marched from Barclays Center to Grand Army Plaza.
Many reflected that the verdict is just one step in a struggle to seek justice for all victims of police violence.
They hope it will lead to real substantive change.
The marquee outside Barclays Center-- where so many protests have begun in the last year-- bears a quote from Civil Rights icon John Lewis. It calls on everyone to stand up for what is right, what is fair, and what is just.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said it was "a very peaceful night in NYC" following the guilty verdict, but cautioned "it's a first step" in restoring public confidence in police.
"The public needs to have trust and know there is accountability when things go wrong," Shea said. thats what this case was about. "It wasn't just about George Floyd. It was about many many other names before and since, quite frankly. That's what was really behind my tweet, people need to have confidence in the system"
Shea added he wasn't surprised at all on the decision.
"I think we all saw that video," he said. "Every time I see it and think about it, I just think of no regard for human life. I'm glad that that's behind us, to some degree, but as many of the speakers said that's a first step. It doesn't bring George Floyd back."
The NYPD will be out Wednesday night to ensure that peaceful demonstrations have the ability to proceed safely.
