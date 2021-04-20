Exclusive: Victim in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman speaks out

Surveillance video of the beating outraged the city and led to two doormen getting fired as they watched the assault play out in front of their building.
Police arrested a suspect who was on parole after serving 17 years in prison for fatally stabbing his own mother.
The case helped raise awareness to the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
"It's so surreal watching that incident and looking at myself being attacked," Vilma Kari said.
ALSO READMan fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side
Brandon Elliot, 38, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime.
"And it was actually my friends that started forwarding me videos that evening once I got home from the hospital, and I had to look at it a few times and just think, that's the outfit, this kind of matches what I heard her tell me," daughter Liz Kari said. "And then I really had it all sink in in one moment, and just almost had a little bit of a panic attack."
The unprovoked attack happened just before noon on March 29 in front of 360 West 43rd Street, where authorities say the victim was kicked and fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.
"I remember sitting next to my boyfriend and just crying on my sofa, saying, 'But that's my mom. How is this possible? This is my mom,'" Liz Kari said. "And just shaking and not knowing what to do."
The family said they are speaking out to thank people around the world for the outpouring of support and want to raise awareness about racism not just against Asian American-Pacific Islanders, but all victims of bias crime.
If convicted, Elliot faces up to 25 years in prison, as well as other consequences related to his lifetime parole.
ALSO READ | Canada goose protecting its brood causing problems at New Jersey diner
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip