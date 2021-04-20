Protestors march through Brooklyn after Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd death

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD prepares for protests as jury deliberates in Chauvin trial

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd, and as the world watched, the NYPD took steps to keep New York City safe.

The conviction of Derek Chauvin brought out hundreds to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a collective sigh of relief Tuesday night.

They were loud, expressing their displeasure with aggressive policing, but tonight it was more words than action.

Many marched recalling the names of the victims of police abuse as they walked along Flatbush Avenue, blocking traffic on the way to Grand Army Plaza. They say the verdict is just one step in the struggle to seek justice.

Police forces around the country had been bracing for protests after the verdict, and it was no different in the Big Apple.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said officers would be out Tuesday night to "ensure that peaceful demonstrations have the ability to proceed safely."


The NYPD says community affairs officers would be on the front lines of any protests this time around after nearly a year of training, and Mayor Bill de Blasio urged calm.

"For everyone who was just profoundly troubled and disgusted by what happened in Minneapolis and seeks justice and seeks change, I'd say your voices have been heard in this city and all over the country, and a lot of changes are being made right now," de Blasio said. "A lot of reforms, a lot of things we need to do different and better in the way we police communities and work with communities and more needs to be done and more will be done, and that is achieved through peaceful protest."

MORE NEWS: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the deadly supermarket shooting in West Hempstead.


NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the city has averaged 10 to 20 protests a day basically since last year.

"It's never really ended," he said. "We're just asking anyone that, that may come out to voice their, you know, concerns over this trial to let's just work together, do it peacefully, no property damage and we'll get all through it together."

De Blasio said the city has been preparing for some time.

"We're in constant, literally daily conversations," he said. "Obviously, so much will happen based on what the verdict is and how it's expressed."

There have been calls for the NYPD to use restraint during any potential demonstrations, this after the department was accused of using excessive force in the protests last summer.

New York City's Department of Investigations found the NYPD was "woefully unprepared" and officers did not have the proper training to handle the mass demonstrations.

In Minneapolis, thousands of members of the National Guard have been brought in and schools have moved to remote learning.

MORE NEWS Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground during arrest
EMBED More News Videos

A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytrialprotestnypdracismgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter
What's next for sentencing of Derek Chauvin?
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
Suspect in custody after deadly supermarket shooting on Long Island
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies
Biden after Chauvin verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Show More
Know your surroundings: How to stay safe while protesting
Exclusive: Victim in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman speaks out
7-year-old boy dies when dresser falls on him in NYC apartment
What we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin trial
Lawsuit seeks monetary damages after Asian American detective taunted
More TOP STORIES News