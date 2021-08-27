Man tosses shovels of garbage, urine onto front door of Long Island mosque

By
HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau police are looking for the man who threw urine and garbage onto the front door of a mosque in Hicksville.

Surveillance video from the Faizan-e-Aisha mosque shows a man walk up to the front door of the mosque on Heitz Place twice and toss shovels of garbage and urine onto the front door. The refuse landed in the area where mosque members leave their shoes to go into the mosque to pray.

"As a representative of this community, it is my duty to condemn this act," mosque member Talib Hussain said.

The incident happened August 13. Members of the mosque did not report it to police until Thursday because they said the same man returned and threatened people outside who came to the mosque to pray.

"We're not sure if he said, don't bomb the place or bomb the place," said a mosque member, who did not want his name printed. "Nevertheless, there's a threat."

The same man who did not want to be identified said be believes the vandalism is directly related to the crisis situation in Afghanistan. He said the mosque only opened a year ago and they've never experienced an incident like this one.



He said the Muslim community is worried that this is the beginning of another wave of Islamophobia, which threatened the entire Muslim community post 9/11.

"These are real concerns that we have," he said. "We've been through it. We're worried about the second generation."

Police are investigating the incident as a possible biased crime.

"This is obviously an act that none of us here expected that would happen in this community, in this neighborhood," said mosque member Aiman Khan.

If you recognize the man in the video, you should call Nassau Police at 1-800-244-TIPS.

