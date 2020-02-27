Mother accused of assaulting driver on packed school bus in New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey -- A mother was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a bus driver picking up students on their way to school in New Jersey Tuesday morning.Video of the incident captured by several students has been circulating both online and among parents who are outraged by the incident.In the video, you can hear the woman, identified by police as Ladia Lazzarini, yell at the driver."If I find out that you are unsafely driving my child, woman, I will (expletive) you up. Do you understand me?" she shouts in the roughly four minute clip.Parents said the incident occurred outside the Brewster Gardens Apartments in Vineland."You are not allowed to do this on my bus," the driver is heard saying.Video appears to show Lazzarini push the driver before other parents intervene.Students look on as another parent is seen restraining the woman until police arrived.Officers arrested Lazzarini for aggravated assault on the bus driver."My son was crying and he was so traumatized he didn't want to go to school," said one parent who asked not to be identified.The school district sent parents a notification later in the day about the incident, stating they are cooperating fully with law enforcement.Sheppard Bus issued a statement that said in part, "We would like to commend our driver for her professional reaction to a violent situation that was in the best interest of the students."The investigation is ongoing.----------