Police are investigating after a young mom from Connecticut fell to her death at a Manhattan subway station.Her 1-year-old daughter survived the fall.Malaysia Goodson, 22, was found dead on the platform at the 7th Avenue B/D station in Midtown Monday night.Police say she was carrying her daughter down the station's stairs when she fell.Detectives are trying to determine if Goodson had a medical issue that led to the fall.The baby is now in the custody of her father and grandfather.----------