Young mother fatally falls down Manhattan subway station stairs carrying baby

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Manhattan on Monday evening.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a young mom from Connecticut fell to her death at a Manhattan subway station.

Her 1-year-old daughter survived the fall.

Malaysia Goodson, 22, was found dead on the platform at the 7th Avenue B/D station in Midtown Monday night.

Police say she was carrying her daughter down the station's stairs when she fell.

Detectives are trying to determine if Goodson had a medical issue that led to the fall.

The baby is now in the custody of her father and grandfather.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal fallsubwaybabyManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
3 teens wanted in attack on good Samaritan at McDonald's
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Flushing buildings
New video released in fatal Bushwick shooting
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
Show More
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
4 injured when car slams into nail salon on Long Island
Armored vehicle overturns onto car in Queens, 1 hurt
More News