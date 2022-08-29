Motorcycle passenger killed in hit-and-run crash in Queens; 55-year-old pedestrian injured

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A motorcycle passenger was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Queens after the driver of the vehicle struck a pedestrian Monday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Beach 49th Street and the Boardwalk in Far Rockaway.

Police say the motorcyclist first struck a 55-year-old man who was on the boardwalk.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.

During the crash, a 30-year-old passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and killed.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the driver of the motorcycle after they fled the scene on foot.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

