44-year-old Wendy's employee stabbed by co-worker in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Brooklyn.
The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday night at a Wendy's located at 9001 Ditmas Avenue.
Police say a 44-year-old man was stabbed by another male employee.
The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene, but was caught later in the evening.
Police described him as a man in a gray Wendy's uniform.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
