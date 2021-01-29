Raw sewage flooding homes in Mount Vernon

"It's absolutely ridiculous," says Wayne Fletcher. "I don't know how much more of this I can take any more."
The sewer lines below 3rd Street between 7th to 13th Avenues have been a trouble spot for years.
Blockages occur where two 24-inch pipes feed into a connector that's only 10 inches wide.
"The sewage is not from my house, it's like from hundreds of my neighbor's houses. If that's not a health risk and a hazard, I don't know what is," says Fletcher.
The city is borrowing a pump from the Westchester County Department of Emergency Management to bypass the clogged pipe.
However, a long-term solution is more difficult, says Public Works Commissioner Damani Bush, "What I'm going to have to do is call the Army Corps of Engineers to take it to a higher level to get some assistance on this because this is out of our purview."
ALSO READ | High school basketball star killed in Long Island crash
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip