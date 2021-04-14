MS-13 eyed after woman's body found in trunk during Long Island traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's body found in car trunk during traffic stop

INWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police made the gruesome discovery of a woman's body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop, and now, they believe a notorious gang may be to blame.

A federal task force in Queens observed several males place a large object in the trunk of a sedan just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The agents followed the car onto the Nassau Expressway and pulled it over just east of JFK Airport. They immediately noticed a strong smell coming from the trunk.

That's where they discovered the woman's body, wrapped in a blanket. She had apparently suffered several stab wounds.

Four men were taken into custody.

The NYPD is handling the investigation, which is now said to be focused on the MS-13 gang.

"Homeland Security Investigations New York, working with the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, made several arrests this morning pursuant to a long-term investigation into certain acts of violence in the Queens, New York area," an HSI New York spokesperson said, "This case is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time."

ALSO READ | Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
EMBED More News Videos

Several police agencies are assisting and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknassau countyinwoodnypdbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman gunned down on NYC street, boyfriend hits suspect with car
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
LIVE: CDC advisers discuss how to handle J&J vaccine going forward
Manhunt after cop shot and woman killed for truck ends with arrest
COVID Updates: Moderna to seek full FDA vaccine approval
Show More
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem: LIVE
Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
Vaccination sites in the Tri-State area adjust to J&J pause
More TOP STORIES News