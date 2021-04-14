MS-13 eyed after woman's body found in trunk during Long Island traffic stop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10512876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several police agencies are assisting and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.

INWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police made the gruesome discovery of a woman's body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop, and now, they believe a notorious gang may be to blame.A federal task force in Queens observed several males place a large object in the trunk of a sedan just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.The agents followed the car onto the Nassau Expressway and pulled it over just east of JFK Airport. They immediately noticed a strong smell coming from the trunk.That's where they discovered the woman's body, wrapped in a blanket. She had apparently suffered several stab wounds.Four men were taken into custody.The NYPD is handling the investigation, which is now said to be focused on the MS-13 gang."Homeland Security Investigations New York, working with the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, made several arrests this morning pursuant to a long-term investigation into certain acts of violence in the Queens, New York area," an HSI New York spokesperson said, "This case is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time."----------