Traffic

NYC bus drivers told not to open rear doors as MTA cracks down on fare beating

EMBED <>More Videos

MTA bus drivers told not to open rear doors to fight fare beating

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City bus drivers are being reminded not to open rear and center doors on their vehicles as part of an effort to curb fare beating, which the MTA says has become an epidemic.

The agency says about one third of riders skip out on paying their fare, which is costing millions.

It happens all day, every day. Wherever there are buses, there are riders who don't pay the fare. Ken Williams drives a bus in Queens.

ALSO READ | MTA launching 'Fareness' panel as part of fight against NYC subway crime
EMBED More News Videos

Subway crime remains a concern after statistics show a surge in incidents. Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan has more.


"I think that everybody who needs to get where they need to go should have enough responsibility and enough respect for themselves to be able to pay for their fare," he said.

By their own numbers, the MTA is losing half a million dollars every day to fare evasion on buses.

Riders are supposed to enter through the front door, where the fare is paid. Instead, many wait until someone exits through the rear doors, then they pile on.

At times Monday on the B35, Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett saw more people entering through the rear of the bus than they did through the front.

The driver can activate the rear door using a switch, but the MTA issued the directive ordering drivers to avoid opening the rear door as means to prevent people from boarding that way.

ALSO READ | Subway safety is top priority as new NYC Transit chief takes over
EMBED More News Videos

Richard Davey was officially introduced as the new president of NYC Transit. Candace McCowan has more.


But union leaders say it sets up a potential for confrontations between drivers and fare beaters, at a time when assaults on transit workers are rising.

"We don't want to get in the middle of trying to collect fares, because all that leads to is fights and assaults," TWU Local #100 Vice President J.P. Patafio said. "And we don't want any assaults on bus operators."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtabuspublic transportationmass transitbus driver
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Escaped inmate, correctional officer who helped him in custody: police
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old boy missing in NJ
Woman fatally shot by boyfriend, who also wounded neighbor: NYPD
LIVE | The Countdown
Off-duty NYPD officer kills man in apparent love triangle, police say
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Mother dies from injuries after being hit by stolen dump truck
Show More
AANHPI Heritage Month: Spotlighting the NYC Bangladeshi community
Puppy rescued after running through Holland Tunnel
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Nick, Priyanka Jonas welcome baby home after over 100 days in NICU
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
More TOP STORIES News