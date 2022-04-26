Meeting planned on NYC subway crime in wake of latest shooting during rush hour

Arrests are up 63% this year but that doesn't seem to be slowing the violent crime.
Just one day ago, a man was killed on a subway platform in Queens.
It happened during rush hour Monday when two men got into an argument near the turnstiles at the Jamaica Center - Parsons Avenue Station.
The suspect pulled out a gun and fired five shots, killing 24-year-old Marcus Bethea.
Police said it doesn't appear this shooting was random, but still, bullets were flying at a busy time of day.
"We're trying to determine what initiated this dispute between these two males that lead to the fight that lead to the shooting," Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said at a press conference Monday night. "There's a host of things we're doing in the transit system one of them is enhanced presence and visibility, another one is uniformed train patrollers, effective enforcement, greater attention to quality of life."
Wilcox also said at Monday's press briefing that there were no officers present in the ticket booth area of the station when the fight began.
The violence came just hours after the NYPD released data showing felony assaults are up 33% from 2021 and up more than 50% from last month.
Stabbings and slashings in transit are up 70% compared to last year.
"Assaults with objects, a stick, a cane, a hammer, are also up 48%. Many of these assault incidents have started as a dispute, a bump, a shove, a shoe stepped on, or an argument over a seat that then quickly escalated to violence," Wilcox said.
MTA CEO Janno Lieber is set to speak to The Association for a Better New York at a breakfast meeting Tuesday.
He is expected to address the crime issues in the subway system.
