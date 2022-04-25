Man shot to death after argument inside Queens subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11781039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side Investigates has more on subway crime trends across New York City.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An argument turned deadly in Queens in the latest incident of gun violence.A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in the Archer Avenue/Parsons subway station Monday just as rush hour began.Police responded to shots fired near Jamaica Center around 4:30 p.m on Monday.When they arrived officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest in the subway station.Officers believe the man ran into the station to try to get help after being shot.The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police did recover a gun at the scene. No arrests have been made.This information is preliminary and the situation is developing. Check back for updates.----------