MTA proposes increasing subway, bus fares by Labor Day in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is proposing increasing the subway and bus fare to $2.90 by Labor Day.

It is a 15-cent increase from the current $2.75 base fare, and the first fare hike since 2019.

Weekly MetroCards would increase a dollar to $34 and 30-day MetroCards would go up $5 to $132.

Express bus fare would increase a quarter to $7 and seven-day bus passes would increase $2 to $64.

This year's planned fare hike will be closer to the standard 4% increase, which is typically how much the fare goes up every other year, instead of 5.5% originally floated, thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget.

However, a planned 5.5% toll revenue increase remains in place.

The last fare increase on trains and buses was in 2019. There was not a fare increase in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The MTA also anticipates that with congestion pricing, more commuters will want to take the subway and commuter rail.

Officials unveiled two possible scenarios for drivers. One rewards E-Z Pass users with a 6% increase, vs a 10% increase for tolls by mail. The other spreads the pain, with a 7% increase for both E-Z Pass and toll by-mail users.

As MTA has indicated in the past, they are rewarding commuters that ditch the car with a lower percentage fare hike than they will be paying on bridges and tunnels.

