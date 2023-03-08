MTA Hero Tammie Francisque works to promote 'Access-A-Ride' service for riders with disabilities

Tammie says her favorite part of the job is the ability to connect with so many people, and figuring out how to make their experiences the best they can be. Heather O'Rourke has de

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Tammie Francisque, who has been working with the MTA for nearly two decades.

She currently works as part of the outreach team for the agency's Access-A-Ride service, which provides transportation for people with disabilities.

Her colleagues say she works tirelessly to connect people with this vital service, both out in the field and through Zoom calls.

Tammie says her favorite part of the job is the ability to connect with so many people, and figuring out how to make their experiences the best they can be.

