MTA Hero Karen Ramrattan reunites lost teen riding on bus with his mom

While driving her route, a young teen approached Karen crying. He said he didn't know where to get off of the bus. Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA hero is bus operator Karen Ramrattan.

Karen went above and beyond her normal duties last month when she helped a lost teen get home safely.

While driving her route, a young teen approached her crying. He said he didn't know where to get off of the bus.

A mom herself, Karen didn't hesitate to help. She had the teen call his mom and Karen called the police.

The boy and his mom were safely reunited. The two were very appreciative of Karen for her compassion.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.