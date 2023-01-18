MTA Hero Shon Deloach collects dozens of toys after holiday season for children in shelters

This week's MTA hero is Shon Deloach.

He's an 18-year employee of the MTA and a Station District Manager for Metro North Railroad. This holiday season, Deloach was thinking of ways to give back to his community of Norwalk, Connecticut.

A few weeks before Christmas, he began collecting toys to give to children in shelters.

Within two weeks, he was able to collect over 50 toys to drop off.

During Deloach's childhood, he spent some time at his local shelter in the Bronx, and he remembers what it was like.

He thought giving toys to the families at the shelter would not only help the families, but it would also be a way to honor his mom and everything she did for him and his sisters.

Next year, he plans on collecting even more toys.

