mta hero

MTA Heroes: 3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA Heroes: 3 employees save suicidal man's life in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Employees were doing routine inspections at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station when they were alerted to a person sitting at the edge of the platform.

MTA employee Anderson Pierre-Louis saw the person jump to the tracks with a train approaching.

Pierre-Louis immediately instructed Dexter Edwards to hit the Emergency alarm box, which ultimately brought the oncoming train to a stop.

Then, Giovanni Kruythoff alerted the booth agent and rail control center.

Pierre-Louis stayed with that individual so he wouldn't further harm himself while they waited for the NYPD.

Fortunately, their quick actions likely saved a life.

That makes them the MTA Heroes of the week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

RELATED | MTA Heroes help coronavirus victims' families
EMBED More News Videos

The Family Liaison Program was launched last year when the pandemic began.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityupper east sidemanhattancoronavirus new york citymtamta herosuicidecoronavirus pandemiccommutingcovid 19 pandemicsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
MTA Hero: Bus operator Natalie Pierre-King
MTA Hero: Staff photographer Marc Hermann
America Strong: MTA worker cleans trains, sets example during pandemic
MTA bus driver honored for bravery during Ida flooding
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News