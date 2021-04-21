MTA Heroes: 3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side

MTA employee Anderson Pierre-Louis saw the person jump to the tracks with a train approaching.
Pierre-Louis immediately instructed Dexter Edwards to hit the Emergency alarm box, which ultimately brought the oncoming train to a stop.
Then, Giovanni Kruythoff alerted the booth agent and rail control center.
Pierre-Louis stayed with that individual so he wouldn't further harm himself while they waited for the NYPD.
Fortunately, their quick actions likely saved a life.
That makes them the MTA Heroes of the week.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.
RELATED | MTA Heroes help coronavirus victims' families
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip