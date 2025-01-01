MTA Heroes, 2 signalmen, spot car fire on Metro-North Railroad tracks

NORTH WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Wayne Clarke and Luke Gulergun, signalmen for Metro-North Railroad.

Wayne and Luke were traveling to complete a job when they noticed smoke at the Virginia Road railroad crossing in North White Plains.

They quickly realized there was a car on fire on the tracks.

They radioed Metro-North rail traffic control to ensure all trains were stopped in that area to avoid a potentially bigger tragedy.

Next, Wayne and Luke positioned themselves at either side of the crossing, making sure no vehicle traffic passed through the area until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

Luke has been on the job for 12 years, and Wayne has been on the job for 35 years. Wayne says he enjoys knowing that no two days on the job are ever the same.

