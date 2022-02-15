'MTA Heroes' surprise Coney Island students who wrote them letters about rescue of man on tracks

The sound of pure joy could be heard as fourth grade Coney Island Prep students saw MTA electrical maintainers Brian Walter and Scott Blundo in front of their school.
Walter and Blundo rescued a man who fell onto the tracks back in January by cutting power to the 3rd rail and flagging down an oncoming train.
Fourth grade student Adrien Harrell, nicknamed MTA Adrien says he loves everything and anything about the subway.
And it was Harrell's idea to have his class write letters to the two MTA workers after seeing our story.
"Adrien had the whole class write letters to them, it was all Adrien, it was not teacher led, he was telling them what to write, how to respond to MTA heroes, he bought the kindness project to us," said Coney Island Prep fourth-grade teacher Maggie Rose Melito.
Melito was so inspired by Harrell that she called the MTA knowing it was a long shot, but asked if Scott and Brian could come see the kids.
"It was like out of a movie, he was like 'give me one second, I'm going to take on this myself.' It was like miracle on 34th Street," Melito said.
Walter and Blundo agreed to come meet their fans and greeted the fourth graders on 27th Avenue just outside of the school where the kids asked them questions about the subway system.
"This is the magic where you see things and hear about things but they actually are real and come to life," Melito said.
