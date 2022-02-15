mta hero

'MTA Heroes' surprise Coney Island students who wrote them letters about rescue of man on tracks

EMBED <>More Videos

'MTA Heroes' surprise Coney Island students who wrote them letters

Students at one Brooklyn school got to meet their heroes during a surprise visit Tuesday afternoon.

The sound of pure joy could be heard as fourth grade Coney Island Prep students saw MTA electrical maintainers Brian Walter and Scott Blundo in front of their school.

Walter and Blundo rescued a man who fell onto the tracks back in January by cutting power to the 3rd rail and flagging down an oncoming train.



Fourth grade student Adrien Harrell, nicknamed MTA Adrien says he loves everything and anything about the subway.

And it was Harrell's idea to have his class write letters to the two MTA workers after seeing our story.

"Adrien had the whole class write letters to them, it was all Adrien, it was not teacher led, he was telling them what to write, how to respond to MTA heroes, he bought the kindness project to us," said Coney Island Prep fourth-grade teacher Maggie Rose Melito.

Melito was so inspired by Harrell that she called the MTA knowing it was a long shot, but asked if Scott and Brian could come see the kids.

ALSO READ| Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine's Day
EMBED More News Videos

The Times Square Alliance was hosting a full day-long celebration of romance with surprise proposals, a wedding and a vow renewal in Times Square. Lauren Glassberg has the story.



"It was like out of a movie, he was like 'give me one second, I'm going to take on this myself.' It was like miracle on 34th Street," Melito said.

Walter and Blundo agreed to come meet their fans and greeted the fourth graders on 27th Avenue just outside of the school where the kids asked them questions about the subway system.

"This is the magic where you see things and hear about things but they actually are real and come to life," Melito said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsconey islandbrooklynmtamta heropreparatory schoolconey island
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
2 MTA Heroes credited with saving man who fell on subway tracks
MTA Hero: Subway cleaner stops possible theft in Queens station
MTA Heroes: Eagle-eyed transit workers help police solve crimes
MTA Hero officers bring joy to children with donated toys
TOP STORIES
Child missing for 2 years found under stairs in New York home
Shot fired by police officer during traffic stop in NYC
Exclusive interview: Mayor Adams on violence, hate crimes in NYC
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
JFK to Phoenix flight aborted after plane blows tires
Botched butt injection eyed as possible cause of CT woman's death
Simone Biles announces she is engaged to NFL player
Show More
Murder suspect's criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing
NYPD promotes rookie officer who defended 2 officers killed in Harlem
Gilgo Beach task force to focus on unsolved serial killer murders
AccuWeather: Turning milder
Disneyland to drop indoor mask requirement for vaccinated guests
More TOP STORIES News