Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine's Day in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11551648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Love is in the air at the Crossroads of the World this Valentine's Day.The Times Square Alliance was hosting a full day-long celebration of romance with two surprise proposals, a wedding and a vow renewal ceremony.First off, one couple got hitched right in the heart of Times Square. Their wedding took place at the annual Love in Times Square Design Competition winner - Bloom by Habitat Workshop.Bloom was unveiled on February 9 and will be in Times Square through March 9 to see for yourself.After the wedding ceremony, two lucky lovers were surprised with a Valentine's Day gift that they - and everyone else in Times Square - didn't see coming and won't soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal on Times Square's iconic American Eagle screen.And finally, later in the day, a celebration of love and commitment will take place on the iconic Red Steps in Times Square -- complete with performances by several Broadway stars.In association with the day of events, the Alliance is working with local businesses offering promotions, deals, or experiences during February. All details can be found at----------